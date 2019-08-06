Harry Maguire Is Leader of Men – Manchester United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has warned Harry Maguire of the intense scrutiny he is going to face as the world’s most expensive defender, but is confident that the Red Devils have found a defender who they desperately needed.



The Premier League giants paid a world-record fee of £80m for a defender to snare Maguire away from Leicester City this summer.













The England centre-back is expected to slot straight into the team and is likely to make his debut on Sunday when Manchester United host Chelsea in their Premier League opener.



Ferdinand knows about being termed an expensive defender as the £30m fee Manchester United paid to sign him from Leeds United in 2002 was a record then.





The former Red Devil admits Maguire is going to be under a constant scanner because of his price tag and the fact that he is going to play for Manchester United.









He took to Instagram and wrote: “Most Expensive Defender of All Time.



“Harry Maguire signs for Manchester United for £80m, funny enough we’ve both been there!





“Is there pressure? Yes. Is there expectation from across the world? Definitely. Are all eyes on me? 100%. Will your teammates be expecting big things? Of course. Will people be expecting a massive change in the team’s fortune? Most definitely.



“These were the feelings, questions that were surrounding me when signing for the great club Manchester United.”



Ferdinand admits that he has been keeping tabs on Maguire since his Sheffield United days and believes he has developed into an excellent defender over the years.



He revealed that after speaking to several people who know Maguire, he feels Manchester United have signed exactly the kind of character their defence needed at the moment.



“Being a centre-back, I have took a keen interest in Harry Maguire’s game since being linked with Manchester United under [David] Moyes.



“He has made huge strides in the right direction and improved in all areas of his game. He’s grown into someone who can lead and be a leader of men and shown at both ends of the pitch he can be effective.



“He has composure, willingness on the ball as well as the ability to drive out from the defence which I feel is as good as anyone in the game right now. Does he have things to work on? Of course like everyone else!



“After speaking to numerous people that know him, they all say what a level headed, hardworking lad he is who will give 110% for his team which he echoed when signing.



“I think something Manchester United have needed defensively in recent years is a big character who can take on the responsibility of leading from the back and from what I’ve heard from people who know him well, they are confident that he will bring that to this football club.



“I would like to wish him well in the number 5 shirt of Manchester United and hope he can help bring back success to our club. Good Luck Harry Maguire.”



Ferdinand’s price tag in 2002 also shocked many, but it only became a footnote to his time at Old Trafford as he won six Premier League titles and a Champions League crowd, amongst various other honours, as a Manchester United player.

