Laurent Koscieny Missing Out On First Choice Destination

Laurent Koscienly preferred a move to Rennes over Bordeaux, but the Ligue 1 club could not agree a fee with Arsenal, according to a 9:21 report from Sky Sports.



The 33-year-old defender is on the verge of ending his nine-year spell with Arsenal as he is undergoing a medical with Bordeaux today.













Arsenal were told by Koscielny that he no longer wishes to play for the club and wishes to move away from the Emirates Stadium.



The Gunners rejected the Frenchman's request to terminate his contract that has one more year left on it and insisted that they receive a fee for the sale of their skipper.





Bordeaux have agreed a €5m for Koscielny with Arsenal and the player is undergoing his medical with Les Girondins now.









However, Koscielny preferred a move to Rennes, but could not get it as Arsenal and Les Rouge et Noir failed to reach an agreement on the fee for the centre-back.



Bordeaux took advantage of the situation and agreed a €5m deal for the 33-year-old.





However, the Ligue 1 side are yet to conclude contract talks with Koscielny.

