Leeds United Consider Arsenal Talent As Alternative To Ryan Kent

Leeds United are considering a move for Arsenal talent Eddie Nketiah in the event that they choose to turn away from Liverpool's Ryan Kent.



Marcelo Bielsa's side are selling striker Kemar Roofe to Belgian giants Anderlecht and it has been claimed in Belgium he has already penned a three-year deal.













Leeds have been tipped to use the money brought in from selling Roofe to try to take Liverpool winger Kent to Elland Road.



However, the Whites appear to be keeping their options open as, according to The Athletic, Arsenal's Nketiah is being considered.



Leeds could opt to replace Roofe with another striker, rather than going for winger Kent, and then Nketiah would come into play.







Arsenal are set to send the 20-year-old out on loan and he is attracting interest from a number of clubs.



Bristol City have been credited with an interest in Nketiah, but the lure of working under Bielsa at Elland Road could be too much for the attacker to ignore.



Leeds will have to make up their mind quickly over what to do as the Championship and Premier League transfer windows close early, on Thursday.

