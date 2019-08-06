Leeds United Entering Decisive Hours In Pursuit of Two Targets

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are continuing to work on a deal to sign Facundo Colidio, along with his team-mate Ryan Nolan, from Inter, with the coming hours set to be decisive, it has been claimed in Italy.



The Whites have zeroed in on the two Inter youngsters as players they want to add to the ranks at Elland Road before the Championship transfer window closes on Thursday.













They already have an agreement in principle with both players, but there is yet to be a final understanding with Inter.



According to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Leeds are continuing to hold talks with Inter and it is claimed the coming hours will be decisive.



Leeds have faced competition from Newcastle United for Argentine striker Colidio, but the Marcelo Bielsa factor appears to have put the Whites firmly in pole position.







Nolan, an Irish centre-back, is also tipped to head to Elland Road if Leeds can agree the details of a move.



Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani has good contacts at Inter and has used his relationship with the Nerazzurri to push the Whites' interest in the young pair.



All eyes will be on whether Nolan and Colidio are slotted into the first team squad or the Under-23s at Leeds if they do make the move.

