XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/08/2019 - 22:11 BST

Leeds United Entering Decisive Hours In Pursuit of Two Targets

 




Leeds United are continuing to work on a deal to sign Facundo Colidio, along with his team-mate Ryan Nolan, from Inter, with the coming hours set to be decisive, it has been claimed in Italy. 

The Whites have zeroed in on the two Inter youngsters as players they want to add to the ranks at Elland Road before the Championship transfer window closes on Thursday.


 



They already have an agreement in principle with both players, but there is yet to be a final understanding with Inter.

According to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Leeds are continuing to hold talks with Inter and it is claimed the coming hours will be decisive.

 


Leeds have faced competition from Newcastle United for Argentine striker Colidio, but the Marcelo Bielsa factor appears to have put the Whites firmly in pole position.


 


Nolan, an Irish centre-back, is also tipped to head to Elland Road if Leeds can agree the details of a move.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani has good contacts at Inter and has used his relationship with the Nerazzurri to push the Whites' interest in the young pair.

 


All eyes will be on whether Nolan and Colidio are slotted into the first team squad or the Under-23s at Leeds if they do make the move.
 