Leeds United Focusing More On Eddie Nketiah Than Rangers Target Ryan Kent

Leeds United are focusing on Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah ahead of Rangers target Ryan Kent, as the transfer window for Championship clubs enters its last lap.



The Yorkshire giants are selling Kemar Roofe to Belgian side Anderlecht and had been tipped to put the proceeds into a permanent swoop for Liverpool's Kent.













Rangers want Kent to return to Ibrox following a fruitful loan spell last season, but Leeds' willingness to do a permanent deal appeared to have put them in pole position.



However, Leeds are rated as unlikely to sign both Kent and Nketiah and, according to The Athletic, the Whites are now focusing more on getting the Arsenal man through the door.



There is a scramble to secure the loan signing of Nketiah, with Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf also attempting to pull off a deal; Fortuna Dusseldorf can do deals through until 2nd September.







Leeds though are claimed to have done a lot of work on a deal for Nketiah throughout Tuesday and are now focusing firmly on signing him.



Signing Nketiah on loan from Arsenal would allow Leeds to fully bank the money being received from Roofe's sale.



Whites director of football Victor Orta is claimed to have a good relationship with Unai Emery, which he is using to try to give his side the edge in the race.

