XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/08/2019 - 19:27 BST

Leeds United Focusing More On Eddie Nketiah Than Rangers Target Ryan Kent

 




Leeds United are focusing on Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah ahead of Rangers target Ryan Kent, as the transfer window for Championship clubs enters its last lap. 

The Yorkshire giants are selling Kemar Roofe to Belgian side Anderlecht and had been tipped to put the proceeds into a permanent swoop for Liverpool's Kent.


 



Rangers want Kent to return to Ibrox following a fruitful loan spell last season, but Leeds' willingness to do a permanent deal appeared to have put them in pole position.

However, Leeds are rated as unlikely to sign both Kent and Nketiah and, according to The Athletic, the Whites are now focusing more on getting the Arsenal man through the door.

 


There is a scramble to secure the loan signing of Nketiah, with Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf also attempting to pull off a deal; Fortuna Dusseldorf can do deals through until 2nd September.


 


Leeds though are claimed to have done a lot of work on a deal for Nketiah throughout Tuesday and are now focusing firmly on signing him.

Signing Nketiah on loan from Arsenal would allow Leeds to fully bank the money being received from Roofe's sale.

 


Whites director of football Victor Orta is claimed to have a good relationship with Unai Emery, which he is using to try to give his side the edge in the race.
 