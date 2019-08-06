XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/08/2019 - 11:26 BST

Leeds United Hold Positive Talks To Sign Ryan Kent But Won't Sign Eddie Nketiah Too

 




Leeds United have held productive talks with Liverpool and Ryan Kent, but will not sign both the Liverpool winger and Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah. 

The Whites are looking to add to their attacking options before the Championship transfer window slams shut on Thursday.


 



They have zeroed in on Kent, but need to come up with a permanent deal which works for Liverpool as the Reds are only prepared to sanction a permanent exit for a man who spent last term at Rangers on loan.

Leeds have taken positive steps forward as, according to LeedsLive, they have held productive talks with Liverpool and Kent.

 


Talks over a permanent move to Elland Road for Kent are now claimed to be at an advanced stage.


 


Leeds have been planning for the event they do not manage to land Kent though by opening talks with Arsenal over a loan deal for Eddie Nketiah.

Director of football Victor Orta has a good relationship with Arsenal boss Unai Emery, which he is using to press Leeds' case for Nketiah.

 


However, the Whites will not sign both Nketiah and Kent, with only one of the two likely to arrive at Elland Road before the window closes.
 