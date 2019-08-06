Leeds United Making Progress On Striker Capture, Today Considered Key

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are closing in on the signature of striker Facundo Colidio, with today claimed to be a key day in the transfer.



The Whites are looking to land Colidio and have been facing competition from Premier League side Newcastle United for his signature.













However, the Argentine appears to have been won over by the prospect of playing under countryman Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road, while Whites supremo Andrea Radrizzani has good contacts on the Inter board.



The move is edging closer to happening, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, and it is claimed today could be a crucial day in the deal.



It is unclear on what terms Colidio might move to Elland Road, but a loan with option to buy has been floated for the 19-year-old.







Leeds could choose to slot the Argentine striker into their Under-23 ranks initially as they get him used to English football.



He has turned out in Inter's youth ranks and is highly rated at the San Siro.



Leeds are also keen on Colidio's team-mate Ryan Nolan, with the Irish centre-back also a target for the Whites.

