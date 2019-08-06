Leicester City Considering Loan Options To Replace Harry Maguire

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City are looking at loan options to find a replacement for Harry Maguire after reaching an impasse with Burnley over negotiations for James Tarkowski, according to a Sky Sports News 11:01 report.



The Foxes received a world record fee of £80m from Manchester United when they agreed to let Maguire move to Old Trafford this summer.













But Leicester are finding it increasingly hard to source a replacement with time to sign new players rapidly running out.



The Foxes approached Burnley for England international centre-back Tarkowski, but were put off by the Clarets’ £40m valuation of the player.





Negotiations with Burnley yielded little and the Foxes are looking at other options, while they are unlikely to make a move for Tarkowski before Thursday’s Premier League transfer deadline.









Brendan Rodgers wants to bring in a replacement for the Manchester United new boy and Leicester are looking at options to bring in someone on loan.



Leicester are scouring the market for defenders, both within and outside the UK this week.





The world record fee they received for Maguire is turning out to be a rod on their back as selling clubs are refusing to bring their price down in any negotiations.

