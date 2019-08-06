Liverpool Settle On Stance Over Leeds United and Rangers Target Ryan Kent

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool will accept £10m to sell Leeds United and Rangers target Ryan Kent, but are sticking to their stance that he will not leave on loan.



Kent spent last season turning heads in Scotland at Rangers on a season-long loan deal and boss Steven Gerrard wants him back.













Rangers have been looking for another loan agreement though, rather than a permanent move.



Kent is also wanted by Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, who also originally wanted to sign the winger on a loan deal.



Liverpool have slapped a £10m asking price on Kent's head and intend to keep him for the season if it is not met, according to The Athletic.







Leeds only have until Thursday to complete a move for Kent, with the Championship shutting its transfer window at the same time as the Premier League.



Rangers have more leeway as, in line with the rest of Europe, their window remains open for business until 2nd September.



It is unclear whether Liverpool might shift their stance on Kent if the days tick by towards 2nd September.



Or whether Jurgen Klopp does intend to keep him at the club if the Reds' asking price is not met.

