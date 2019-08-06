Man Utd Interest In Free Agent Gives Juventus and Inter Hope of Post Thursday Romelu Lukaku Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United hold an interest in Fernando Llorente, something which is giving Inter and Juventus reason to believe they may be able to sign Romelu Lukaku after the Premier League transfer window has closed.



Lukaku wants to make the move to Serie A this summer, with Juventus and Inter trying to find an agreement that will please Manchester United.













The Italian giants have been concerned about the closure of the Premier League transfer window on Thursday as if Manchester United cannot sign a replacement for Lukaku they may be more reluctant to let him go.



However, according to Sky Italia, the Red Devils hold an interest in Llorente, who is a free agent following the end of his contract at Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer.



As such, Llorente can move outside the transfer window system and could join Manchester United after Thursday.







Inter and Juventus feel if the Premier League side can replace Lukaku with Llorente, they will still be willing to deal after Thursday.



Llorente has a number of offers on his table and the veteran Spanish striker has been taking his time over his next destination.



He has serious interest from a host of clubs in Serie A, while it has also been suggested he could yet return to Tottenham on a one-year deal.

