Middlesbrough Show Interest In Newcastle Linked Winger

Middlesbrough are the latest club to show an interest in signing Newcastle United target Jordon Ibe on loan this summer, according to the Sun.



Ibe was once Bournemouth’s club-record signing when they signed him from Liverpool in 2016, but he has so far failed to convince at the Vitality Stadium.













He has scored just five goals in 88 appearances for the Cherries and the Premier League side are prepared to listen to offers to move him on this summer.



Newcastle have been linked with interest, but Ibe has also been attracting significant interest from the Championship clubs, with a loan deal believed to be a favoured option.





Derby were keen on him before cooling their interest and it has been claimed Middlesbrough have joined the queue of his suitors this summer.









Jonathan Woodgate wants to add some flair to his squad and a loan move for Ibe has emerged as an option for the Teesside club.



Ibe has a year left on his contract at Bournemouth and is unlikely to be a starter next season if he stays.





A move to the Championship could also mean the player might have to accept a wage cut.

