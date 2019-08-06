Newcastle United Haven’t Called Off Chase For Ligue 1 Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have not given up in their chase for Amiens full-back Emil Krafth, according to the Sun.



The Magpies want to take the Sweden international to St James' Park as boss Steve Bruce looks to boost his squad in the final stretch of the Premier League transfer window.













Amiens only signed Krafth on a permanent deal earlier this summer following a loan spell from Bologna.



They paid €2.5m for the defender and will only let him go if they are offered the chance to make a substantial profit.



It is claimed that Amiens are playing hardball and demanding more money every time Newcastle make an approach.







For how much longer the Magpies will continue to try to sign the right-back remains to be seen given the limited time left in the Premier League window.



Krafth is claimed to be ready to make the move to England with Newcastle, but the Magpies are up against it with Amiens not keen sellers.



The defender impressed in France on his loan stint from Bologna last term and Amiens have not been looking to sell him.

