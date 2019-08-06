Newcastle United Linked Midfielder On Route To Crystal Palace For Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United target James McCarthy is on the way to London to undergo a medical with Crystal Palace, according to the BBC.



Magpies boss Steve Bruce has been keen on the Everton midfielder this summer, but the powers that be at St James' Park are reportedly not convinced about signing the Republic of Ireland international.













Now McCarthy looks set to head elsewhere as Crystal Palace are putting the finishing touches to a move to secure him before the Premier League transfer window shuts on Thursday.



The midfielder is currently driving to London after the Eagles managed to agree a fee with Everton for his services.



Marco Silva's Toffees have accepted a proposal of £3m from Roy Hodgson's men and McCarthy has now been booked in for a medical with the Eagles.







If he passes his medical checks he will put pen to paper to a contract at Selhurst Park to complete his move to Crystal Palace.



McCarthy suffered a broken leg at the start of 2018 and managed just 14 minutes of league football over the course of last season.



He will now try to get his career back on track at Crystal Palace and is set to depart Everton having made 133 appearances in a blue shirt.



