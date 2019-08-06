Newcastle United Talent Prepared To Make Loan Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United midfielder Matthew Longstaff is hopeful of getting first-team chances with the Magpies, but is willing to accept an EFL loan move.



The 19-year-old rose through the ranks of the Newcastle academy before joining the Magpies senior squad for pre-season training earlier this summer.













Longstaff marked his entry to the Newcastle first team with a sublime goal in the side's 2-1 victory over French club Saint-Etienne on Saturday.



The midfielder's impressive display at the weekend led the Tyneside-based club's boss Steve Bruce to admit that he was reconsidering whether to send him away on loan or not.





However, Longstaff is ready to take up a challenge in the lower leagues if that it is what his club decide is best for his career, while he is also relishing the chance to grab a first team chance if it comes his way.







"The new head coach is here now with his staff", Longstaff told the Chronicle.



"When he turned up everybody upped the ante and there was a big swing.





"He has helped out the young lads quite a bit.



"We are all happy to have him here.



"On a personal note if I get chances here great, but if I need EFL football, I will take it.



"I have to wait and see what Newcastle want to do with me."



Along with interest from the EFL, Longstaff has also attracted the eyes of Scottish sides Kilmarnock and St Mirren.



Newcastle star Sean Longstaff, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, is Matthew's elder brother.

