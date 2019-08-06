Philippe Coutinho’s Salary Too Rich For Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur In Pole

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have ruled out signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona due to his salary demands, while Liverpool are not an option, with Tottenham Hotspur now in pole position to capture him.



Barcelona have decided they are willing to let the former Liverpool midfielder leave the Camp Nou this summer on loan; the Blaugrana have no intention of selling Coutinho.













According to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, citing sources at Arsenal, a move to take Coutinho to the Emirates Stadium is not an option for the club due to the player's high salary.



It is claimed Liverpool are also not an option for Coutinho.



Tottenham are the side in pole position to sign Coutinho and the north London giants are working on the deal.







Spurs have little time in which to conclude a deal, but sealing a loan agreement is viewed as possible before the transfer window in the Premier League closes on Thursday.



Mauricio Pochettino's side are working hard to make additions and have also put in a bid for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.



They also continue to be linked with Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes.

