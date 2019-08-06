Reading All Set To Beat Birmingham City To George Puscas

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading are set to beat Birmingham City to the signing of Inter forward George Puscas.



Blues have been looking to tempt Puscas to the Championship, but a deal for the attacker has appeared uncertain.













Now Pep Clotet's men are set to be beaten at the post by Championship rivals Reading, who are stealing in to secure the signature of the 23-year-old.



According to Sky Italia, the Royals are now close to signing Puscas for a fee of around the €10m mark, a significant investment for the Championship side.



A Romania international, Inter snapped him up from his homeland in 2013 and started to work on his development, handing him a first team debut in early 2015.







Puscas has since had spells at Bari, Benevento, Novara and most recently Palermo, as he looked to kick on with his career and get experience under his belt.



Palermo passed on signing Puscas on a permanent basis earlier this summer and he is now set for his first experience in English football.



He scored nine goals in Serie B for Palermo last season and will be looking to hit the ground running in the Championship.

