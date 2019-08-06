XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/08/2019 - 19:35 BST

Reading All Set To Beat Birmingham City To George Puscas

 




Reading are set to beat Birmingham City to the signing of Inter forward George Puscas. 

Blues have been looking to tempt Puscas to the Championship, but a deal for the attacker has appeared uncertain.


 



Now Pep Clotet's men are set to be beaten at the post by Championship rivals Reading, who are stealing in to secure the signature of the 23-year-old.

According to Sky Italia, the Royals are now close to signing Puscas for a fee of around the €10m mark, a significant investment for the Championship side.

 


A Romania international, Inter snapped him up from his homeland in 2013 and started to work on his development, handing him a first team debut in early 2015.


 


Puscas has since had spells at Bari, Benevento, Novara and most recently Palermo, as he looked to kick on with his career and get experience under his belt.

Palermo passed on signing Puscas on a permanent basis earlier this summer and he is now set for his first experience in English football.

 


He scored nine goals in Serie B for Palermo last season and will be looking to hit the ground running in the Championship.
 