They Are Powerhouses – Rangers Warned About Europa League Opponents By Former Ger

Former Rangers forward and current coach Peter Lovenkrands has warned the Light Blues to be wary of their third Europa League qualifying round opponents Midtjylland.



The Gers got their new Scottish Premiership campaign off to a winning start last weekend after they claimed a 2-1 away victory against Kilmarnock.













However, Rangers face their next challenge on Thursday when they meet Danish side Midtjylland in their third round Europa League qualifier at the MCH Arena.



The Ulvene finished second in the Danish Superliga last season and are set to pose a threat to Rangers' Europa League group stage dreams this week.





Lovenkrands – the Danish forward who played for Rangers for six years – believes that Midtjylland have become powerhouses in Denmark and the Gers should be wary.









"They're a very good side", Lovenkrands told the official Rangers podcast.



"It's not like a side who's been at the top for one or two seasons or been lucky to get there, but they've been fighting for the last five, six, seven years.





"They won the league two years ago and they are a really established big team in Denmark now.



"I think they, Brondby and Copenhagen are three dominant teams.



"I don't want to go into geographic stuff, but when you look at where Denmark is placed, with the three islands, they are in the big island.



"So they are taking everyone with talent around there because they are the biggest club over there, like FC Copenhagen probably does in the other.



"So that tells you how big a club they are getting to be in Denmark.



"They've built themselves up to be kind of a powerhouse in Denmark as well."



However, Lovenkrands has full faith in Rangers' ability to get past the Danes.



"So it is going to be a really tough time for Rangers, but I would expect us to go through.



"However, it's not going to be easy at all."



Rangers will head back to Scotland to take on Hibernian in their second Scottish Premiership clash on Sunday, following the first leg of their tie against Midtjylland.

