06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/08/2019 - 20:32 BST

Tomorrow – West Ham Supremo Hints At Further Transfer Business

 




West Ham United supremo David Gold has hinted at the club dipping back into the transfer market on Wednesday. 

The Hammers have made signings this summer, with the latest through the door at the London Stadium being promising Portuguese defender Goncalo Cardoso.


 



The club splashed the cash to bring in midfielder Pablo Fornals and striker Sebastien Haller, but some fans still feel the squad is short of depth in key areas.

Gold was challenged on social media about West Ham's stance on loans given that a number of high profile players are moving on such deals.

 


The co-chairman hinted in his reply that West Ham may have further business to do.


 


Gold wrote on Twitter: "You can only register 25 players and we have 25 good players with a nice balance of young and experience but it could change tomorrow."

Premier League sides have little time left in which to do their business as the transfer window in the league slams shut on Thursday.

 


West Ham could ship players out after Thursday as all other leagues in Europe still have their transfer windows wide open for the summer.
 