06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/08/2019 - 10:26 BST

Tottenham Have Bruno Fernandes Agreement But Man Utd Yet To Speak To Player’s Agent

 




Bruno Fernandes has an agreement in place with Tottenham Hotspur, but his agent has not held talks with Manchester United, according to Portuguese journalist Goncalo Lopes.

Fernandes has been heavily linked with a move away from Sporting Lisbon all summer and a move to the Premier League has been hinted over the last several weeks.  


 



Manchester United have been cited as one of his main suitors with suggestions that the club have held multiple rounds of talks with the player’s agent.

The Premier League giants have always played down links with Fernandes and have been insistent that they only have a passing interest in the attacking midfielder.
 


It has now been claimed that his agent has held no talks with Manchester United over a move for his client to Old Trafford.



Tottenham however have held talks with Fernandes' representatives.

Spurs have an agreement in place with the Portuguese midfielder, but are lacking an agreement with Sporting Lisbon over a transfer fee.
 


Tottenham have made an offer for Fernandes, but Sporting Lisbon are holding out for their asking price of €70m to be met before they will sanction the sale.   
 