06/08/2019 - 12:52 BST

Trio Slap In Loan Offers For West Brom Midfielder

 




Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic and Shrewsbury Town have made loan offers for West Brom central midfielder Sam Field, according to the Sun.

Field has been linked with a move away from Hawthorns this summer, with Championship clubs Wigan and Barnsley said to have tabled permanent offers for the 21-year-old.  


 



However, the Baggies see a future for the youngster at the club and are not interested in selling the young midfielder on a permanent basis.

West Brom are willing to let Field leave on a loan deal so that the Englishman can get more senior team playing time under his belt.
 


Now Wigan, Charlton and Shrewsbury have made loan offers for the Grimsby-born midfielder.
 



While the three suitors are hopeful of getting a deal done, the details of the offers tabled remains to be seen.

Field rose through the ranks of West Brom academy before making his senior team debut for them in 2016 against Liverpool in a Premier League match.
 


The 21-year-old made 12 Championship appearances for the club last term and scored once.   
 