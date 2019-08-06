Two Further Premier League Clubs Interested In Tottenham Target Philippe Coutinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have competition from two unnamed Premier League clubs for Philippe Coutinho, it has been claimed in Spain.



Mauricio Pochettino's side are making a late dash to sign Coutinho on a season-long loan deal, and Barcelona are willing to play ball after an underwhelming season from the Brazilian in La Liga.













However, while Tottenham are firmly in pole position and are favourites to secure the former Liverpool player, they are not alone in their interest.



According to Catalan radio station RAC1, citing senior Barcelona officials, two further Premier League clubs are interested in Coutinho.



It is unclear which clubs want Coutinho and how far down the line their interest is, but Tottenham are making progress on their loan swoop.







Coutinho has been linked with Arsenal, although whether they want the Brazilian is unclear, while Manchester United have also been credited with an interest.



It remains to be seen if the identities of the two other Premier League sides showing interest emerges.



Coutinho moved to Barcelona in a big money switch from Liverpool in January 2018.



He has struggled to live up to his price tag, but Barcelona are at present only keen to loan him.

