06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/08/2019 - 13:52 BST

Watford Put Up Wall As Everton Try Again For Abdoulaye Doucoure

 




Watford have set their face against selling Abdoulaye Doucoure and have rejected a fresh bid from Everton for the midfielder, according to the Times

Everton manager Marco Silva wants to add Doucoure to the ranks at Goodison Park and the player is also claimed to be open to a move away from Vicarage Road.


 



The Hornets have already knocked back one offer from Everton for the midfielder and now another proposal has met with the same fate.

It is claimed Everton put in a bid of £36.7m for Doucoure, but Watford rejected the offer.

 


Watford have no intention of agreeing to sell Doucoure before the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday.


 


The Hornets are instead focusing on adding to their squad, rather than selling quality players.

All eyes will be on whether Everton do drop their interest or conclude there is still some hope and put in a fresh offer before the window slams shut.

 


Doucoure is rated highly by former Watford boss Silva and has been made a priority target for the Toffees in the remaining time they have available to do deals.
 