06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/08/2019 - 09:42 BST

Wayne Rooney In England, On Way For Derby County Talks

 




Former Manchester United and Everton striker Wayne Rooney has arrived in England to hold talks over a potential move to Derby County this week, according to Sky Sports News

Rooney has two years left on his contract with MLS side DC United and Derby are trying to tempt him into joining the Championship side ahead of Thursday’s deadline.  


 



The Rams have offered him a player-coach role to move to Pride Park and Rooney is seriously considering joining Phillip Cocu’s side.

Initial talks have already taken place between Derby and Rooney’s agent and the negotiations are set to enter a decisive phase today.
 


The former England captain has touched down in England and is on his way to Derby to hold advanced negotiations with the Championship outfit.
 



If the talks progress well, Derby are hopeful of announcing the arrival of Rooney by the end of the day.

The former England striker will also be taking his baby steps into coaching with Derby if he decides to join the club.
 


The Rams are hopeful that Rooney’s presence and experience will help them achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.   
 