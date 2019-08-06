West Brom Facing Champions League Hurdle In Pursuit Of Basel Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





FC Basel’s progress in the Champions League qualifiers has made West Brom’s task of signing Albian Ajeti ahead of Thursday’s Championship transfer deadline more complicated, according to Express & Star.



West Brom have identified the 22-year-old striker as a possible recruit and the club have been carrying out the groundwork to sign him ahead of this week’s transfer deadline.













His wage demands were expected to be a problem for the Baggies, but it has emerged that there may be scope for the Championship club to do a deal.



However, Ajeti’s exit from Basel could become even more complicated due to their progress in the Champions League qualifiers.





The striker netted a goal away at PSV Eindhoven as the Swiss side beat the Dutch giants on goal difference to progress further in the Champions League.









With Basel in with a chance to play in the Champions League group stage, the striker could be unlikely to consider a move to the Championship at the moment.



Brentford are also interested but it seems increasingly unlikely that Ajeti will take a decision to leave before Thursday’s Championship transfer deadline.





Champions League group stage football would also give Basel a financial boost.



He bagged 21 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions last season for Basel.

