XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/08/2019 - 10:49 BST

West Brom Facing Champions League Hurdle In Pursuit Of Basel Striker

 




FC Basel’s progress in the Champions League qualifiers has made West Brom’s task of signing Albian Ajeti ahead of Thursday’s Championship transfer deadline more complicated, according to Express & Star.

West Brom have identified the 22-year-old striker as a possible recruit and the club have been carrying out the groundwork to sign him ahead of this week’s transfer deadline.  


 



His wage demands were expected to be a problem for the Baggies, but it has emerged that there may be scope for the Championship club to do a deal.

However, Ajeti’s exit from Basel could become even more complicated due to their progress in the Champions League qualifiers.
 


The striker netted a goal away at PSV Eindhoven as the Swiss side beat the Dutch giants on goal difference to progress further in the Champions League.
 



With Basel in with a chance to play in the Champions League group stage, the striker could be unlikely to consider a move to the Championship at the moment.

Brentford are also interested but it seems increasingly unlikely that Ajeti will take a decision to leave before Thursday’s Championship transfer deadline.
 


Champions League group stage football would also give Basel a financial boost.

He bagged 21 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions last season for Basel.   
 