XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/08/2019 - 11:45 BST

Wolves Interest In Arsenal Target Played Down

 




Wolves are not considering signing Arsenal linked defender Daniele Rugani despite claims of a bid being made, according to Express & Star.

The Italian centre-back could potentially leave Juventus this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.  


 



Arsenal are interested in the player, but the Italian has already rejected a two-year loan offer from the Gunners this summer.

The north London club are expected to make another move before Thursday’s Premier League deadline but there were claims of interest from Wolves.
 


The Black Country club reportedly tabled a bid for the defender but it has now been claimed that Wolves are not going after Rugani.
 



The club are in the market for defenders going into Thursday’s deadline, but the Juventus centre-back is not a target.

They are looking at a number of options but no signing is imminent at Molineux for the moment.
 


It could mean Arsenal might have a clear run at Rugani if they decide to make a move for him this week.   
 