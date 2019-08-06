Wolves Interest In Arsenal Target Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves are not considering signing Arsenal linked defender Daniele Rugani despite claims of a bid being made, according to Express & Star.



The Italian centre-back could potentially leave Juventus this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.













Arsenal are interested in the player, but the Italian has already rejected a two-year loan offer from the Gunners this summer.



The north London club are expected to make another move before Thursday’s Premier League deadline but there were claims of interest from Wolves.





The Black Country club reportedly tabled a bid for the defender but it has now been claimed that Wolves are not going after Rugani.









The club are in the market for defenders going into Thursday’s deadline, but the Juventus centre-back is not a target.



They are looking at a number of options but no signing is imminent at Molineux for the moment.





It could mean Arsenal might have a clear run at Rugani if they decide to make a move for him this week.

