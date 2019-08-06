Wolves Request Delayed Final Agreement With Southampton For Mario Lemina

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton's agreement with Wolves over Mario Lemina has taken time to iron out due to a clause Wolves wanted to put in the deal.



Lemina is out-of-favour at Southampton and has actively been looking to find another club this summer.













He is expected to stay in the Premier League by moving to Wolves on loan from Southampton, with a deal having been worked out.



The agreement will see Lemina play his football at Wolves next season and Nuno's side will then be obliged to buy him permanently next summer.



According to French outlet Soccer Link, the reason for the delay in the deal being agreed was down to a request from Wolves.







Wolves wanted a clause putting in the agreement which specified that Lemina had to make 30 or more appearances for the mandatory option to apply.



It is unclear whether Southampton have agreed to the request from their fellow Premier League side.



Lemina had interest from a host of clubs this summer, both in the Premier League and abroad, but now looks set to sign for Wolves on an initial loan.

