Aston Villa Still Working On Said Benrahma Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa have not given up on signing Brentford attacker Said Benrahma and are continuing to work on the deal.



The Championship side are aware that Aston Villa want Benrahma and have demanded a fee of £20m to let him move to Villa Park this summer.













Aston Villa have no intention of paying £20m for the 23-year-old but, according to The Athletic, they are continuing to work on a deal to sign the Algeria international.



Dean Smith wants Benrahma in through the door at Villa Park before the transfer window for Premier League clubs shuts on Thursday.



However, Villa are not prepared to pay over the odds to sign the attacker and will only deal at a price they feel is right.







Benrahma scored ten goals in 38 Championship games for Brentford over the course of last season.



The club have the Algerian locked down on a contract which runs until the summer of 2022.



The clock is ticking for Aston Villa to come up with a proposal which is acceptable to Brentford, or turn elsewhere to other potential targets.

