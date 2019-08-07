XRegister
07/08/2019 - 13:48 BST

Bayern Munich Set For Disappointment In Chase For Arsenal Star

 




Bayern Munich have no chance of signing Arsenal’s 19-year-old central-midfielder Joe Willock this summer, it has been claimed.

The young midfielder has impressed in pre-season for Arsenal and is likely to be part of Unai Emery’s plans for the upcoming campaign at the Emirates.  


 



He already has 17 senior appearances under his belt for the Gunners and is an England Under-20 international with several clubs tracking his progress.

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on exploring the option of taking him to Bavaria during the ongoing summer transfer window.
 


But according to The Athletic, there is no chance of Willock leaving the north London club this summer.
 



Arsenal have plans for the youngster and they do not involve letting him leave for one of the big wigs of European football.

Bayern Munich have until 2nd September to complete incoming transfers, but they are unlikely to change Arsenal’s mind in the next three weeks.
 


With Arsenal in the Europa League, Willock is expected to receive considerable game time under Emery next season.   
 