Birmingham City With Late Bid To Turn Reading Bound Forward’s Head

Birmingham City have failed with a late attempt to convince George Puscas to snub a move to Reading in favour of heading to St Andrew's.



Blues were keen on landing the forward from Italian giants Inter and went up against Reading for his signature.













The Royals though have won the race for the Romania international, who is now set to undergo his medical before completing a permanent transfer.



Birmingham did not give up though and, according to former Reading Chronicle journalist Courtney Friday, made a last ditch effort to turn Puscas' head.



Blues tried to tempt the forward to snub Reading last night and instead join them, however the player remained firm in his desire to sign for the Royals.







Reading will pay a structured deal for Puscas which will see Inter receive around £8m for the Romanian's services.



He spent last season on loan in Serie B at Palermo, but financial issues meant the club could not take advantage of a purchase option to keep him on a permanent basis.



Now Puscas is shaping up for a spell in the Championship at Reading and will look to hit the ground running.

