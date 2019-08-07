Bruno Fernandes’ Agent Meets Sporting Lisbon President With Tottenham Proposal, Talks Don’t Last Long

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Tottenham Hotspur target Bruno Fernandes has visited Sporting Lisbon's ground today for talks with the club's president, but a move to Spurs still remains deadlocked.



Tottenham are in the market to sign Fernandes before the Premier League transfer window slams shut on Thursday and already have an agreement on personal terms with the player.













Fernandes wants to move to Tottenham, but Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas is sticking to his demand for €70m to let the midfielder go.



The player's agent Miguel Pinho visited Varandas at Sporting Lisbon's ground this morning, according to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol.



He tried to push a move to Tottenham, but the proposal from the Premier League club he presented was unchanged.







Varandas stuck to his demand for €70m and the talks are claimed to have been short as a result.



Time is running out for Tottenham to convince Sporting Lisbon to sell and there is little evidence that Varandas will change his stance in the coming hours.



Whether Fernandes will make the move is unclear, but his agent is still working to try to shift the midfielder to north London and has not given up hope.

