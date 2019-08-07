Burnley Make Enquiry For Crystal Palace Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley have made an enquiry for Crystal Palace's 32-year-old centre-back Scott Dann, according to the Sun.



Dann has been with Premier League side Crystal Palace since January 2014 and has made 149 appearances for the Eagles.













The Liverpool-born defender is in the final year of his contract with the London-based club and could be on his way out this summer.



Dann was linked with a move to Newcastle United earlier this summer.





However, Crystal Palace's league rivals Burnley have emerged as surprise suitors for the former Blackburn man and are said to have made an enquiry with the player's current employers.









The Clarets' key centre-back James Tarkowski has been linked with a move to Leicester City after the Foxes lost Harry Maguire to Manchester United.



While it remains to be seen if Dann is considered as a replacement for Burnley's 26-year-old defender if he leaves, Sean Dyche could benefit from the player's experience in the new Premier League campaign.





Crystal Palace, on the other hand, signed former Chelsea skipper Gary Cahill on a free transfer this week and could see Dann as surplus to requirements at the club.

