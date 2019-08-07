XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/08/2019 - 16:22 BST

Christian Eriksen Holding On For Real Madrid, Could See Out Contract

 




Christian Eriksen is willing to wait beyond the Premier League transfer deadline to see if Real Madrid put in a bid for him and if not, leave Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer next summer. 

Manchester United have been in talks for several weeks to try to tempt Eriksen to Old Trafford and intensified their efforts as the end of the Premier League window drew closer.


 



However, Tottenham have set a high asking price and the midfielder is not minded to move.

According to the Athletic, Eriksen wants to wait to see if Real Madrid come in for him this summer; in line with windows across the rest of Europe, Real Madrid can do business up until 2nd September.

 


If Real Madrid do not come in for Eriksen then he is prepared to see out his contract in north London and then move on as a free agent next summer.


 


Spurs supremo Daniel Levy has been trying to avoid losing Eriksen for nothing and his position will be weakened after the Premier League transfer window closes.

Clubs outside the Premier League will know that they cannot be outbid by English sides following Thursday.

 


And Spurs may be left with a difficult decision over whether to sell Eriksen for a lower amount or see him leave next summer for free.
 