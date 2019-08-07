Claim Made On Fee For Nottingham Forest New Boy Brice Samba

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest have paid just €2m, and not the €4m claimed in some quarters, for goalkeeper Brice Samba.



The Championship side have completed the signing of the shot-stopper from French Ligue 2 club Caen and he has put pen to paper to a four-year contract at the City Ground.













It has been claimed in some quarters that Nottingham Forest have forked out a fee of €4m to sign Samba, however according to The Athletic, the Championship side have paid half that figure.



Samba is not expected to slot straight in as number 1 at the City Ground, but will look to become settled in English football as cover for Arijanet Muric.



The signing of Samba means Nottingham Forest now have five senior goalkeepers at their disposal.







The goalkeeper clocked a total of 49 appearances across two seasons at French side Caen, keeping 15 clean sheets.



He becomes Nottingham Forest's second signing of Wednesday after the club snapped up defender Carl Jenkinson from Premier League giants Arsenal.



Nottingham Forest are next in action away at Leeds United on Saturday, before they then play host to Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup at the City Ground.



