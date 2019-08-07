XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/08/2019 - 15:27 BST

Crystal Palace and Everton Showing Late Interest In Ligue 1 Star, Player Open To Move

 




Crystal Palace and Everton have made a late play to take Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson to England. 

Sanson has been linked with an exit from Marseille in recent weeks as the French giants bid to bring in cash.


 



However, there has been little movement regarding the highly rated midfielder, who recently emerged as a target for Serie A giants Napoli.

Sanson though has late interest from the Premier League as, according to French daily La Provence, both Crystal Palace and Everton are trying to sign him.

 


Both Premier League teams have been in touch over a deal for Sanson, with Marseille open to selling for €18m.


 


And it is claimed the midfielder is excited by the idea of making the move to the Premier League.

However, both Crystal Palace and Everton do not have long to push a deal for Sanson over the line.

 


The Premier League has opted to close its window almost a full month earlier than every other league in Europe and as a result a deal for Sanson must be done before the window closes on Thursday.
 