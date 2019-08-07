XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/08/2019 - 15:20 BST

Danny Welbeck Joins Watford On Free Transfer

 




Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck has signed on the dotted line with Watford and has completed a free transfer to Vicarage Road.

Welbeck left Arsenal at the end of last season when his contract expired and has been on the lookout for a new club.  


 



It emerged recently that the striker is in talks to join Watford but it seems the negotiations were more advanced than previously thought and he is now a Hornet.

According to The Athletic, the striker signed a contract with Watford at lunchtime and will feature for the Hornets in the upcoming season.
 


The negotiations happened away from the spotlight and the 28-year-old underwent a medical yesterday ahead of his move to Watford.
 



The Hertfordshire side have been chasing the striker since last summer when Welbeck entered the final year of his contract at Arsenal.

Watford wanted to sign him and felt Arsenal’s £8m valuation of Welbeck was too much for a striker who was struggling to prove his fitness.
 


However, with the striker available on a free transfer, Watford conducted thorough checks on him over the last year and completed the deal to sign him over the last 24 hours, under tight security.   
 