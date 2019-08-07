Danny Welbeck Joins Watford On Free Transfer

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck has signed on the dotted line with Watford and has completed a free transfer to Vicarage Road.



Welbeck left Arsenal at the end of last season when his contract expired and has been on the lookout for a new club.













It emerged recently that the striker is in talks to join Watford but it seems the negotiations were more advanced than previously thought and he is now a Hornet.



According to The Athletic, the striker signed a contract with Watford at lunchtime and will feature for the Hornets in the upcoming season.





The negotiations happened away from the spotlight and the 28-year-old underwent a medical yesterday ahead of his move to Watford.









The Hertfordshire side have been chasing the striker since last summer when Welbeck entered the final year of his contract at Arsenal.



Watford wanted to sign him and felt Arsenal’s £8m valuation of Welbeck was too much for a striker who was struggling to prove his fitness.





However, with the striker available on a free transfer, Watford conducted thorough checks on him over the last year and completed the deal to sign him over the last 24 hours, under tight security.

