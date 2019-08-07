David Luiz Expected To Join Arsenal Before Window Closes

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea defender David Luiz is expected to complete a move to Arsenal before the transfer window closes for Premier League clubs on Thursday, according to Sky Sports News.



The former Paris Saint-Germain star skipped training with the Blues on Wednesday as he looked to push for a move away from Stamford Bridge.













Arsenal have been looking for a senior defender and appear to have found their man in Chelsea centre-back Luiz.



The Gunners are expected to beat the deadline and add Luiz to the ranks at the Emirates Stadium, solving their centre-back issue.



It is unclear how much Arsenal will pay to sign Luiz from their London rivals.







Chelsea are currently operating under a transfer ban and will be unable to sign a replacement for Luiz when he is sold.



Blues boss Frank Lampard will be expected to lean heavily on youngster Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christiansen in the upcoming campaign.



Luiz, who is now 32 years old, is under contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2021.



