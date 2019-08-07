XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/08/2019 - 16:31 BST

David Luiz Skips Chelsea Training To Push For Arsenal Move

 




Chelsea defender David Luiz has skipped training with the Blues in an attempt to push through a move to the club's league rivals Arsenal, it has been claimed in France.

Premier League side Arsenal have been on the active lookout for central defenders to sign this summer, with the Gunners being linked with Samuel Umtiti, Dayot Upamecano and Daniele Rugani.  


 



Although the London-based club signed William Saliba from Saint-Etienne for a fee in the region of €30m earlier this summer, they had to let the Frenchman return to Les Verts on loan as part of the deal.

The situation in central defence has got worse for Arsenal after Laurent Koscielny forced his way out of the Emirates Stadium this week.
 


According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Chelsea's Luiz has emerged as a transfer target for the Gunners.
 



It is claimed that the club want the former Paris Saint-Germain star and have put in a proposal.

Chelsea though do not want to sell Luiz and are resisting his departure. 
 


The Blues are not eligible to sign any players this summer after being hit with a transfer ban and it remains to be seen if the club will be willing to let Luiz leave, with the Premier League season beginning this weekend.   
 