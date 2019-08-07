Do Everything To Keep Him – SPAL Sporting Director On Leeds United Linked Star

Follow @insidefutbol





SPAL sporting director Davide Vagnati has insisted that his club are confident about keeping hold of Leeds United target Andrea Petagna and will do everything in their power to keep him.



The Championship giants have been linked with the 24-year-old goalscorer as they look to replace Kemar Roofe, who has joined Belgian giants Anderlecht.













Petagna's team-mate Mohamed Fares has also been linked with a move away from SPAL, though not to England, but within Italy, to either of Inter or Atalanta.



Vagnati though insists that his club are confident about keeping both players and are yet to receive any satisfactory offers for either of the pair.





The sporting director admits that the transfer market is unpredictable, but vowed that the club will work hard to keep both Petagna and Fares.









"At the moment we are confident that they will both stay with us", Vagnati was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



"We have not received any satisfactory offers yet.





"The number one goal is to try to stay in Serie A and the fact is we have so far been good at not giving in to temptation, keeping together, it's good.



"Both Momo and Andrea are important players and we will do everything to keep them with us ", the SPAL deal-maker added.



Petagna managed a total of 36 Serie A appearances for SPAL last season, finding the back of the net 16 times, as his side stayed out of trouble with a 13th place finish.

