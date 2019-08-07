Doing This So Much More Difficult For Steven Gerrard This Year – Rangers Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale insists that picking a team is far more difficult for manager Steven Gerrard this season due to the summer arrivals.



The Scottish Premiership kicked-off at the weekend and the race for the title has officially begun, with Rangers hopeful of putting an end to Celtic's dominance in the league.













The Bhoys are have set their eyes on winning the title for the ninth time in-a-row and the Light Blues face the challenge of stopping their rivals from achieving the feat.



Rangers made reinforcements this summer, including securing the signatures of Swedish centre-back Filip Helander and midfielder Joe Aribo, as they look to acquire their first league title since 2011.





Beale, who arrived as Gerrard's assistant last year, is sure that the new signings have made the team selection more difficult for the former Liverpool skipper, but is confident that the dilemma is a sign of progress and believes that Rangers have squad they have can be proud of.







"I think it is difficult for the manager", Beale told Rangers TV.



"I think it is probably more difficult with Tom [Culshaw], Gary [McAllister] and me in here as well, giving our opinions. It is difficult.





"And I think that is the way you want it to be at a big club.



"I think it is much more difficult than last year. Again, both in defence, midfield and the forward areas.



"And I think that is really important. That shows that we've moved this squad on."



Beale also tipped his hat to the powers that be at Rangers for backing the manager and bringing in quality additions.



"I think the support we've had from above in terms of moving this squad and changing things around in the last sort of 12-14 months is fantastic, but I think everyone can see now that we have a squad that we can be proud of.



"Now it's about laying that marker down in results on the pitch", he added.



Rangers played their first league match of the season against Kilmarnock on Sunday and won the game 2-1, courtesy of goals from Scott Arfield and Connor Goldson.

