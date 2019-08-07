Everton Table Bid For Arsenal Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have slapped in a bid for Arsenal’s 23-year-old winger Alex Iwobi, according to radio broadcaster talkSPORT.



The Toffees are in the market for a winger going into the final hours of the Premier League transfer window and have been after Wilfried Zaha.













However, negotiations with Crystal Palace have been difficult and with the Eagles reportedly demanding £100m, the deal is as good as dead.



The Toffees have turned towards other targets and have made a concrete move to sign Arsenal winger Iwobi ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.





It has been claimed that the Merseyside club have tabled a bid worth £30m with Arsenal to secure a deal to take Iwobi to Selhurst Park.









There has been little to suggest that Arsenal are looking to shift the Nigerian winger out, but the Gunners are in the market for a defender ahead of the deadline.



They could consider selling Iwobi to bolster their funds in order to make a move for a centre-back, with RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano on their wishlist.





However, it is unclear how they have reacted to the offer from Everton for the 23-year-old.

