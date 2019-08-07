XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/08/2019 - 12:25 BST

Everton Table Bid For Arsenal Winger

 




Everton have slapped in a bid for Arsenal’s 23-year-old winger Alex Iwobi, according to radio broadcaster talkSPORT.

The Toffees are in the market for a winger going into the final hours of the Premier League transfer window and have been after Wilfried Zaha.  


 



However, negotiations with Crystal Palace have been difficult and with the Eagles reportedly demanding £100m, the deal is as good as dead.

The Toffees have turned towards other targets and have made a concrete move to sign Arsenal winger Iwobi ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.
 


It has been claimed that the Merseyside club have tabled a bid worth £30m with Arsenal to secure a deal to take Iwobi to Selhurst Park.
 



There has been little to suggest that Arsenal are looking to shift the Nigerian winger out, but the Gunners are in the market for a defender ahead of the deadline.

They could consider selling Iwobi to bolster their funds in order to make a move for a centre-back, with RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano on their wishlist.
 


However, it is unclear how they have reacted to the offer from Everton for the 23-year-old.   
 