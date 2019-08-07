Everton Target Wilfried Zaha Puts In Transfer Request

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton target Wilfried Zaha has submitted a transfer request at Crystal Palace in an attempt to push his way out of Selhurst Park, according to Sky Sports News.



The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a move away from the Eagles throughout this summer, with Premier League clubs Arsenal and Everton interested in him.













Everton recently made a cash plus players bid for Zaha, but were quoted £100m.



The Toffees are not prepared to pay £100m to sign Zaha and it is claimed that on that basis their interest in the Palace winger is dead.





The player believes that Crystal Palace promised he could leave if a fair offer came in and his now becoming frustrated.







As a result, Zaha has now put in a transfer request in an effort to push through a move away.



All eyes will be on whether Zaha's request makes an impact with the Crystal Palace decision-makers and whether it encourages Everton to return with a fresh proposal.





The right-winger will now try and push for a move away from Selhurst Park, but faces a race against time, with the transfer window for Premier League clubs set to slam shut on Thursday.

