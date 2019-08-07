Leeds United All Clear For Eddie Nketiah Despite Loan Move For French Star

Follow @insidefutbol





IIlan Meslier’s impending loan move to Leeds United will have no effect on the club’s pursuit of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, also on loan.



Leeds are in the market for a striker and a goalkeeper in the final 48 hours of the transfer window and are close to securing someone between the sticks.













19-year-old French goalkeeper Meslier is due for a medical at Leeds and is set to join the club on a season-long loan deal from French club Lorient.



EFL rules state that a club cannot name more than five players signed on loan in their matchday squads.





Leeds are also in pursuit of the loan signing of Arsenal striker Nketiah, but according to The Athletic, Meslier’s impending arrival will not have an effect on it.











It has been claimed that international loans are treated as standard transfers and therefore, the youngster will not be treated as a loan player by EFL rules.



Leeds are clear to sign Nketiah if the 20-year-old striker agrees to a move to the Elland Road.





The young Gunner also has offers from Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf and is expected to make a decision today.

