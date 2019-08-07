XRegister
07/08/2019 - 11:55 BST

Leeds United Confident Ryan Kent Remains Option

 




Leeds United are in a good position to turn to Liverpool winger Ryan Kent if they fail to sign Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah.

The Whites have prioritised signing Nketiah in the last hours of the Championship transfer window and are pushing to land him on a loan deal.  


 



The 20-year-old also has offers on his table from Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf and is due to take a decision on which club to join on loan.

Leeds are likely to know whether they have managed to convince the young Gunner in the next few hours and they have a fallback option in place if the deal does not materialise.
 


According to The Athletic, negotiations between Leeds and Liverpool over a move for Kent have been productive and a move could still be on the cards.
 



If the deal for Nketiah goes south, Leeds are in a good position to turn towards Kent and look to take him to Elland Road.

Liverpool have made it clear that they will not consider loan offers and will only sell Kent for a fee rumoured to be around £10m.
 


Following the departure of Kemar Roofe, Leeds believe they have the funds to sign the winger.   
 