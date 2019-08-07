Leeds United Positioned To Move Quickly For Rangers Target Ryan Kent

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have put themselves in a position to move quickly for Rangers target Ryan Kent, if they cannot tie up the loan capture of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.



The Whites are involved in a transfer scrap with Fortuna Dusseldorf and Bristol City for Nketiah and are trying to tempt him to Leeds on a season-long loan deal.













However, according to The Athletic, Leeds are determined not to be left without an attacking reinforcement and are in a position to move quickly for Liverpool winger Kent if Nketiah does not arrive.



Kent spent last season on loan in Scotland with Rangers and Gers boss Steven Gerrard wants him back.



Liverpool however want a permanent sale for Kent rather than another loan, and Leeds would have to dip into their transfer kitty to get the deal done.







The Yorkshire giants have just sold striker Kemar Roofe to Anderlecht and would be expected to reinvest the funds into a swoop for Kent.



The timing may be crucial though as Leeds will have to make a decision on whether to pull the trigger on a move for Kent soon, with the transfer window for Premier League and Championship clubs closing at 5pm on Thursday.



Rangers meanwhile will be in a strong position to go back in for Kent if he does not move from Anfield before the window shuts in England.



