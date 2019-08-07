XRegister
X
06 October 2018

07/08/2019 - 20:07 BST

Leeds United Put Preparations In Place For Late Medicals On Deadline Day

 




Leeds United have put facilities in place to do medicals in time to beat the 5pm transfer deadline on Thursday. 

Heading into deadline day for Championship and Premier League clubs, Leeds are still looking to do business and have a number of live deals they are juggling.


 



The Whites are set to sign young French goalkeeper Illhan Meslier, while they are trying to land Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah on loan; Liverpool winger Ryan Kent is an option if Nketiah does not arrive.

The Yorkshire giants want to make sure they are fully prepared and, according to The Athletic, have preparations in place to make sure they can put players through their medicals before the 5pm deadline.

 


Leeds have made a number of player sales this summer, letting centre-back Pontus Jansson join Brentford, while Kemar Roofe has headed to Anderlecht.


 


Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell recently linked up with Burnley.

There have been concerns over whether Leeds are a centre-back light, but at present the Whites do not appear to be pursuing another central defender.

 


Kent is also of interest to Scottish giants Rangers, but Liverpool are not willing to send him out on loan again and are looking for a permanent sale of the winger.

 