XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/08/2019 - 21:48 BST

Leeds United Ready To Open New Contract Talks If Star Stays Beyond Deadline

 




Kalvin Phillips is likely to stay at Leeds United beyond Thursday’s transfer deadline, after which the club will pick up talks on a new contract with the midfielder.

Phillips has been heavily linked with a move away from Leeds this summer, with multiple Premier League clubs believed to be interested in snapping him up.  


 



Aston Villa have been chasing him all summer, but they have never gone anywhere close to matching Leeds’ valuation of the midfielder, while Burnley and Sheffield United are admirers.

Leeds want around £30m if a Premier League club want to sign Phillips this summer and they are yet to receive an offer close to that figure.
 


They have seen him reject one offer of a new contract however as he did not feel it reflected his value.



Leeds will, if Phillips is still at the club beyond Thursday's deadline, re-open talks, according to The Athletic, as they look to end any doubt over the midfielder's future by locking him down to a fresh contract.

If Phillips reached next summer without having signed a new deal he would be entering the final 12 months of his contract.
 


Leeds would then find themselves in a tricky situation.

All eyes will be on whether offers go in before the window for Premier League and Championship clubs closes on Thursday.   
 