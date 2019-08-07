Leeds United Ready To Open New Contract Talks If Star Stays Beyond Deadline

Follow @insidefutbol





Kalvin Phillips is likely to stay at Leeds United beyond Thursday’s transfer deadline, after which the club will pick up talks on a new contract with the midfielder.



Phillips has been heavily linked with a move away from Leeds this summer, with multiple Premier League clubs believed to be interested in snapping him up.













Aston Villa have been chasing him all summer, but they have never gone anywhere close to matching Leeds’ valuation of the midfielder, while Burnley and Sheffield United are admirers.



Leeds want around £30m if a Premier League club want to sign Phillips this summer and they are yet to receive an offer close to that figure.





They have seen him reject one offer of a new contract however as he did not feel it reflected his value.







Leeds will, if Phillips is still at the club beyond Thursday's deadline, re-open talks, according to The Athletic, as they look to end any doubt over the midfielder's future by locking him down to a fresh contract.



If Phillips reached next summer without having signed a new deal he would be entering the final 12 months of his contract.





Leeds would then find themselves in a tricky situation.



All eyes will be on whether offers go in before the window for Premier League and Championship clubs closes on Thursday.

