Leeds United To Have No Option To Buy In 19-Year-Old’s Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United will not have an option to buy goalkeeper Illhan Meslier from French side Lorient contained in their loan agreement.



The Whites are moving to bring in the 19-year-old shot-stopper after selling Bailey Peacock-Farrell to Premier League side Burnley.













They are set to put Meslier through his medical paces, with the promising goalkeeper expected to put pen to paper to a season-long loan.



However, the agreement is only a simple loan as, according to The Athletic, Leeds do not have an option to buy the Frenchman contained in the deal.



Meslier is moving to Elland Road to provide cover for number 1 Kiko Casilla, but even if he impresses, there is no purchase option for the Whites to activate.







Leeds could look to discuss a deal with Lorient further down the track, but at present the deal is viewed as a straightforward loan.



Lorient have the France Under-20 international under contract for a further three years.



Despite his tender years, Meslier has already turned out in France's second tier on 28 occasions, keeping nine clean sheets.

