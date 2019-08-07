Manchester United Knock Back Everton Loan Bid For Chris Smalling

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have rejected an offer of a loan deal for centre-back Chris Smalling from Everton, according to a Sky Sports News’ 12:14 report.



With the arrival of Harry Maguire on a world record fee from Leicester, Manchester United have now seven centre-backs in their squad.













There have been suggestions that Manchester United are prepared to listen to offers for players such as Marcos Rojo ahead of the end of the transfer window.



Smalling’s future has also been under the scanner as he is not expected to be one of the starting defenders in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad in the upcoming season.





But it has been claimed Manchester United have knocked back an offer from Everton for the England defender.









The Toffees made an offer to take Smalling on loan to Goodison Park for the 2019/20 season.



But Manchester United rejected the offer and there are suggestions Solskjaer sees Smalling as an important part of his squad.





While Victor Lindelof and Maguire are likely to start as the first choice centre-back partnership, the Manchester United manager still rates the former Fulham defender.



And with Eric Bailly out for five months with a knee injury, Solskjaer does not want to lose a senior defender.

