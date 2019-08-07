Not Loans – Leeds United Work On Permanent Double Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United would be signing Inter pair Ryan Nolan and Facundo Colidio permanently if both deals go through.



The Whites have been locked in talks with the Nerazzurri in an attempt to take centre-back Nolan and striker Colidio to Elland Road.













While Nolan has always been slated as a permanent capture, it had been claimed Colidio could arrive at Leeds on an initial loan agreement.



However, according to The Athletic, Colidio would be a permanent signing.



Leeds would be looking to slot both players into their Under-23 squad to work on their development, rather than considering them for the first team from the off.







It has been claimed Leeds already have an agreement in principle with both players.



Colidio has also been attracting interest from Steve Bruce's Newcastle United, however the Marcelo Bielsa factor has tilted the scales towards Leeds.



Centre-back Nolan, 20, has been turning out in Inter's youth ranks and would offer another option for Leeds Under-23s coach Carlos Corberan.

