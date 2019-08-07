XRegister
07/08/2019 - 00:02 BST

Paulo Dybala Not Convinced By Tottenham Hotspur Offer

 




Paulo Dybala is not convinced by Tottenham Hotspur's offer for his services, it has been claimed in Italy. 

Mauricio Pochettino's side have made a late play for Dybala, putting in an offer of €70m with Juventus in order to take the Argentine to north London.


 



Juventus are happy with the offer, but Dybala still needs to agree to the move and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, he is not convinced by the prospect of heading to north London.

Manchester United thought they would be able to sign Dybala in a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku this summer, but the forward was cold on the idea of moving to Old Trafford.

 


Now he appears to be equally unconvinced by the offer put forward by Tottenham.


 


Dybala is settled in Italy at Juventus and has been relishing the chance to work under new coach Maurizio Sarri in Turin.

Spurs boss Pochettino will now need to swing into action and launch a charm offensive to convince his countryman that heading to Tottenham represents a smart career choice.

 


It is also unclear whether Spurs would be willing to meet Dybala's big wage demands, which were another factor in ending thoughts of a move to Manchester United.
 